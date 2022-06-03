 Skip to main content
Bouncer injured in overnight stabbing at Waikiki nightclub, suspect arrested

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A man is in the hospital after being stabbed overnight in Waikiki. The suspect has been arrested, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

HPD officers responded to calls about the incident just before 1:30 a.m. at PLAYBAR nightclub, located on Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki.

The victim -- a bouncer at the nightclub -- took himself to the hospital to be treated for a hand injury that he sustained in the altercation.

Witnesses say is started as a verbal argument after the bouncer attempted to escort a woman out of the nightclub. That is when witnesses say the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

Police have taken the woman into custody for assault pending further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

