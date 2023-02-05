Boulders tumbled down a steep slope at Waimea Bay

WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Four large boulders came tumbling down a steep mountain slope on Kamehameha Highway but three were caught behind concrete barriers.
The largest boulder missed the end of the barrier and hit the road. It rolled across and landed on the Makai side.
It was estimated to be around five by five in height and width.
"If something like this happened during the Eddie event it would’ve been absolutely tragic. there was traffic in this area before 4:30 AM during the Eddie. We understand how lucky we were that nobody got killed in this event,” said Ed Sniffen, director at Hawaii Dept. of Transportation.
Kamehameha Highway was closed in both directions however they were allowing pedestrians and mopeds through.
“I always dreamt of seeing Pipeline, Waimea and Sunset Beach. It is a bummer. We may go around the other way and see if we can get in that way," said David Young, visitor from California.
Department of transportation officials said they are monitoring the cliff using drone footage.
From there, they sent crews to remove the rest of the rocks and loose debris from the fall.
Director Ed Sniffen confirms if the fence was there, the boulder would not have come through.
Now, there are plans to extend the barrier as far as it can go.
"The land is so old here, it just slowly erodes kind of so we're just used to it. The boulder seems kind of small but the scary part is the rest of the cliff and not knowing if the rest will come down," said Travis Smith, Honolulu resident.
Dept. of Transportation reports the road is now cleared to reopen.
They also released, a few scheduled closures will take place Monday to complete rock scaling. Each closure should not run for more than 30 minutes at a time.