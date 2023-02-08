Boulder crashes through Aiea home, stopping feet from sleeping couple

...HIGH WIND WARNING OVER AND DOWNWIND OF THE KOHALA MOUNTAINS OF
THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR MOST LOWER ELEVATIONS OF THE STATE...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE SUMMITS OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND
HALEAKALA STARTING THIS EVENING...
.Strong high pressure north of the state will drift slowly
eastward through Friday. The high will drive strong and gusty
trade winds that will be accelerated over and downwind of island
terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...All of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau,
Oahu and most areas of the Big Island, mainly over and
downwind of terrain.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui
County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Another Oahu home was damaged Wednesday after a boulder came tumbling down a hillside, this time overnight in Aiea.
The Honolulu Fire Department received the call just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 98-400 block of Pono Street.
Homeowner Tyler Ramelb said the rock rammed through a brick wall in the back of the house, then plowed into a bedroom wall, landing a foot or two away from where he and his wife were sleeping.
"We hear this loud, loud impact," Ramelb recalled. "Slowly collected our thoughts and realized there's this big boulder and once I realized what was going on, I was really shaken up by it."
Ramelb added he has been living in the four-bedroom hillside home for about four years and, "this sort of thing has never been a concern to me up until this point."
The extent of the damage to the home is not yet known.
The incident in Aiea comes a little over a week after a large boulder crashed through a home in the Palolo area. A home surveillance device recorded the moment the boulder smashed into the home, narrowly missing the 65-year-old homeowner.
