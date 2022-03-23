Bomb squad called to dispose of old grenade uncovered by Big Island excavation crew

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and/or seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The bomb squad was called in to recover and dispose of an old military-style hand grenade that was discovered by an excavation crew on the Big Island.
The incident happened on Friday, March 18. According to Hawaii Island Police, officers with the South Hilo patrol were called out after a crew digging a hole for a utility police uncovered the old explosive device. Authorities say the crew was digging in the 500 block of Kanoelehua Avenue in Hilo.
Authorities evacuated nearby homes and partially shut down Kanoelehua Avenue while the bomb squad responded.
Bomb squad techs determined the hand grenade was safe to be moved, and took it to a disposal range for destruction, police said. No other items were found and no one was injured.
Officials want to remind the public, if you come across an explosive device, you are asked to call the Hawaii Police Department at 911 or the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.