Boil water advisory remains in effect for residents on Maui

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM HST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
At 326 PM HST, radar indicated widespread moderate rain moving over
Oahu from the south and southwest, with embedded heavy showers and
thunderstorms. The heaviest showers will produce rainfall rates
betwwwn 1 and 2 inches per hour as a new batch of heavy rain moves
ashore through 430 pm.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads,
properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road
closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible
in steep terrain.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
the entire island of Oahu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even
if they are currently dry.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on
foot. Turn around, don't drown.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU AND KAUAI COUNTY THROUGH TONIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Recent rainfall has produced nearly saturated conditions, and
the potential remains high for additional heavy showers to
develop. Water levels in streams and rivers are elevated,
with very high water levels in Oahu's Lake Wilson.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
MAUI (KITV4) - The Maui Department of Water Supply (BWS), reported on Saturday, January 1 that the boil water advisory continues to be in effect for Upcountry residents.
BWS is recommending residents in Kula, Lepelepe Place, Malamahale Place, Malia Uli Place, Waipoli Road, Naalae Road, Kawehi Place, Polipoli Road and Lower Kula Road between Naalae and Waipoli roads to continue to boil the water for at least a minute as a precaution.
Portable water tankers are located at Fong Store, Ching Store, Ulupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Community Center, Rice Park, and Copp Road at Kula Highway.
Due to the possible trace of E-coli bacteria in the tap water waterline maintenance continues to flush waterlines in the affected areas.
The boil water advisory will remain in effect until the daily water sample testing shows that the tap water meets public health standards.