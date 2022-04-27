 Skip to main content
Bodyboarder pronounced dead off Kahala Beach

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu EMS have reported the death of a man who had gone missing while bodyboarding Wednesday evening. 

Just before 5pm, Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a missing bodyboarder off Kahala Beach.

The Honolulu Fire Department reported that the man had been screaming for help around 200 meters from shore. A six foot shark had been spotted in the area, making search rescue efforts difficult.  

Around 5:11pm, the HFD’s helicopter spotted the man's board in the ocean but not the male.

After a search, the man was found at about 6:30pm and was brought to shore. 

First responders performed CPR until care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Honolulu EMS continued with advanced life saving efforts but efforts were unsuccessful.

The male was believed to be 45 years old.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

