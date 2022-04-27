Bodyboarder pronounced dead off Kahala Beach By Kathryn Doorey Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Apr 27, 2022 Apr 27, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu EMS have reported the death of a man who had gone missing while bodyboarding Wednesday evening. Just before 5pm, Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a missing bodyboarder off Kahala Beach.The Honolulu Fire Department reported that the man had been screaming for help around 200 meters from shore. A six foot shark had been spotted in the area, making search rescue efforts difficult. Around 5:11pm, the HFD’s helicopter spotted the man's board in the ocean but not the male.After a search, the man was found at about 6:30pm and was brought to shore. First responders performed CPR until care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Honolulu EMS continued with advanced life saving efforts but efforts were unsuccessful.The male was believed to be 45 years old. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ems Honolulu Fire Department Social Service Sport Medicine Kahala Beach First Responder Patient Honolulu Effort Kathryn Doorey Digital Content Producer Author email Follow Kathryn Doorey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Hawaii Congressional representatives react to Biden's State of the Union Address Updated Mar 2, 2022 News Duke Kahanamoku documentary 'Waterman' opens in Hawaii theaters Updated Apr 4, 2022 Crime & Courts Hilo man arrested for attempted murder, other charges related to shooting, crash in Pepeekeo Updated Mar 14, 2022 Local Big Island police renew efforts to find Kainaliu woman missing since 2011 Updated Mar 31, 2022 Business Stocks gain ground on Wall Street on solid earnings reports Updated Apr 21, 2022 Local Thursday Weather: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers Updated Apr 21, 2022 Recommended for you