 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bodyboarder pronounced dead off Kahala Beach identified

  • Updated
  • 0
body boarder dies

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Medical Examiner identified the bodyboarder who died Wednesday off Waialae Beach Park as 44-year-old Robert Szymanski of Honolulu.

Just before 5 p.m. on April 27, Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 911 call for a missing bodyboarder off Kahala Beach.

HFD reported that Szymanski disappeared after being heard screaming for help. An HFD helicopter crew spotted Szymanski's board near a six-foot shark and crews later found his body in the water.

Szymanski’s body was found at 6:30 p.m. He was pronounced him dead at the scene.

No other information has been released including an exact cause of death. The case remains under investigation.

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK