Bodyboarder pronounced dead off Kahala Beach identified By KITV Web Staff Apr 29, 2022 Apr 29, 2022 Updated 17 min ago HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Medical Examiner identified the bodyboarder who died Wednesday off Waialae Beach Park as 44-year-old Robert Szymanski of Honolulu.Just before 5 p.m. on April 27, Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 911 call for a missing bodyboarder off Kahala Beach.HFD reported that Szymanski disappeared after being heard screaming for help. An HFD helicopter crew spotted Szymanski's board near a six-foot shark and crews later found his body in the water.Szymanski's body was found at 6:30 p.m. He was pronounced him dead at the scene.No other information has been released including an exact cause of death. The case remains under investigation. Local Bodyboarder pronounced dead off Kahala Beach By Kathryn Doorey