Body Of Missing Kauai Man Found in Kōke‘e Park

The body of 50-year-old Moses “Lono” Gardner of Lāwaʿi, who has been missing since Sunday was found Thursday afternoon. The Department of Land and Natural Resource’s Division of Forestry workers found his body while doing routine field operations in the trails off Miloli'i Ridge Road in Kōke‘e State Park. KITV-4 spoke with Moses Gardner’s family members who say “Lono” was a man with a big heart who loved his family and friends. Lono Gardner was at Kokee Park, picking maile to make a Lei for his daughter Kayley's graduation from Waimea High School on May 20th.
Gardner would regularly pick maile to make lei for special occasions, including
His daughter Nicole’s graduation from Colorado Mesa University. Nicole Gardner
Daughter , "And if you would have met him you would have loved him too, and that's why everyone came out for us. So we are grateful for everyone who came out for him. Because the amount of people who came out for him and the people who couldn't show up, spiritually praying for us. And hoping for us and sending all the best. Linell Miyamoto
is his sister in law, "It's been very stressful emotions are high, but they found him, it’s not what we wanted to see, but he’s not up there in the cold, he’s home. Services to remember Moses Lono Gardner have not been planned because the family is waiting for the autopsy to be complete. And we will be sure to share the memorial services information for Gardner when they are set.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.