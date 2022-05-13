 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Body Of Missing Kauai Man Found in Kōke‘e Park

  • Updated
  • 0

The body of 50-year-old Moses “Lono” Gardner of Lāwaʿi, who has been missing since Sunday was found Thursday afternoon. The Department of Land and Natural Resource’s Division of Forestry workers found his body while doing routine field operations in the trails off Miloli'i Ridge Road in Kōke‘e State Park. KITV-4 spoke with Moses Gardner’s family members who say “Lono” was a man with a big heart who loved his family and friends. Lono Gardner was at Kokee Park, picking maile to make a Lei for his daughter Kayley's graduation from Waimea High School on May 20th.

Gardner would regularly pick maile to make lei for special occasions, including

His daughter Nicole’s graduation from Colorado Mesa University. Nicole Gardner

Daughter , "And if you would have met him you would have loved him too, and that's why everyone came out for us. So we are grateful for everyone who came out for him. Because the amount of people who came out for him and the people who couldn't show up, spiritually praying for us. And hoping for us and sending all the best. Linell Miyamoto

is his sister in law, "It's been very stressful emotions are high, but they found him, it’s not what we wanted to see, but he’s not up there in the cold, he’s home. Services to remember Moses Lono Gardner have not been planned because the family is waiting for the autopsy to be complete. And we will be sure to share the memorial services information for Gardner when they are set.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK