 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Body found near tree in Kailua-Kona area, Big Island police investigating

  • Updated
  • 0
Investigation generic
FILE

KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found near a tree in the Kailua-Kona area, Tuesday morning.

The body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. by a tree near the intersection of Palani Road and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, Hawaii Island Police said. Officers with the Kona patrol division responded after receiving a call about a lifeless body at that location.

So far, investigators have only identified the victim as a 63-year-old man and a resident of the Kailua-Kona area. The body was taken to the Hilo Medical Center for autopsy to determine an exact cause of death.

Police have not said in what condition the body was found. The case remains under investigation and is currently classified as a “coroner’s inquest.” No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Ray Fukada of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 281 or email Ray.Fukada@hawaiicounty.gov.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK