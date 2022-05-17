Body found near tree in Kailua-Kona area, Big Island police investigating

KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found near a tree in the Kailua-Kona area, Tuesday morning.
The body was discovered around 9:30 a.m. by a tree near the intersection of Palani Road and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, Hawaii Island Police said. Officers with the Kona patrol division responded after receiving a call about a lifeless body at that location.
So far, investigators have only identified the victim as a 63-year-old man and a resident of the Kailua-Kona area. The body was taken to the Hilo Medical Center for autopsy to determine an exact cause of death.
Police have not said in what condition the body was found. The case remains under investigation and is currently classified as a “coroner’s inquest.” No other details have been released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Ray Fukada of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 281 or email Ray.Fukada@hawaiicounty.gov.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.