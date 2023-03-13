Body found inside burned car in Mililani High School parking lot; suspect arrested | UPDATE

MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A suspect has been arrested after a woman's body was found inside a burning vehicle in the Mililani High School parking lot, Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded just before 7 a.m. after witnesses reported a car on fire in the school parking lot next to the baseball field.
Those witnesses also told police they saw a man opening and closing doors on the vehicle moments before the fire started, before taking off on foot. The witnesses followed the man until HPD arrived, and told police the man was carrying a "bladed weapon."
Police arrested the suspect about a mile away from the scene. He has only been identified as being 25 years old.
After putting out the car fire, authorities discovered a woman's body in the backseat. Honolulu EMS pronounced her dead at the scene. There have been no details about the victim. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
Mililani High School is on spring break this week, according to the school's calendar. The school is located at 95-1200 block of Meheula Parkway.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
