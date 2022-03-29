Body found at Rainbow Falls in Hilo identified | Update

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities have identified the body found in the water at Rainbow Falls over the weekend as 27-year-old Adam David Broom of Hilo.
An autopsy was performed on Broom on Tuesday. According to Hawaii Island Police, the pathologist ruled out foul play as the cause of death. Final autopsy results are pending a toxicology report.
The investigation remains ongoing.
If you have any information about this incident, or if you had contact with Broom on March 25 or 26, Big Island police ask that you call their non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2386.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island have opened an investigation after a body was discovered in the water at Rainbow Falls in Hilo.
On Saturday, March 26, shortly before 2 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel responded to Rainbow Falls State Park after receiving a report of a body floating face down at the bottom of the falls.
Police have identified the victim as a 37-year-old resident of Hilo; however, his identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Foul play is not suspected at this time.
Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2386 or email John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov