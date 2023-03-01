Body and Digital Cameras Could Be Required at State Correctional Facilities

...HIGH WIND WARNING THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR KOHALA
DISTRICTS OF THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY THROUGH 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR MAUI COUNTY OAHU
KAUAI AND PARTS OF BIG ISLAND...
.Robust high pressure far north of the state will continue to
produce strong and gusty trade winds. Isolated pockets of warning
level wind gusts are expected in the Kohala Districts of the Big
Island, where a High Wind Warning remains in place through
tonight. The Wind Advisory will likely be extended for portions of
the state on Thursday.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu, and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday. However, this advisory will
likely be extended into Thursday afternoon for some areas.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- Sexual assault at the women's community correctional center is unfortunately not a new problem. The Hawaii Correctional System Oversight Commission reports more than 50 inmates were sexually assaulted by guards between 2013 to 2016.
A bill moving through the State Legislature would authorize funding for body and digital cameras in all correctional facilities.
HB1235 would require correction officers to wear body cameras; if funds for purchasing digital cameras for control rooms at state correctional facilities and body cameras for adult correctional officers to wear while on duty at state correctional facilities is approved.
Christin Johnson , HI Correctional System Oversight Commission says, "Because of that lack of coverage there is an immense sexual abuse and sexual assault between correctional staff and women in custody."
According to a federal court filing, there have been 53 rapes at WCCC with those sex assaults happening in the control stations between between 2013 to 2016.
Tommy Johnson, Director Department of Public Safety says, "No inmate should be subject to any type of abuse whether its verbal abuse sexual abuse. Any type of harassment at all at any correctional facility or jail. And those who perpetrated those crimes were held accountable. Several went to prison, as they should. We have a zero tolerance for those behaviors."
Lawmakers are looking to have the state purchase body cams for ACO's to wear, and to add more cameras in the correctional center itself.
This is the response from the State Director of the United Public Workers, Kalani Werner who says, " We remain concerned about the potential negative consequences of such technology. I have spoken out against the use of cameras in inmate housing units and control rooms, as their use frequently results in staff discipline rather than its intended purpose of logging inmate incidents."
Christin Johnson, HI Correctional System Oversight Commission says, "I think this is a moment that more people are reminded that people in custody are people no body deserves to be sexually assaulted no body regardless of what they may have done to get them in those spaces, nobody deserves to be sexually assaulted.
The bill passed in committee Wednesday and heads to the full House for its consideration.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.