Boat owner faces steep fine, other penalties for illegal liveaboard in Ala Wai harbor

HONOLULU (KITV4) – An unprecedented fine and several other penalties were approved by the State Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) on Thursday to a boat owner who was allowing the boat's co-owner, her husband and child, to live on a boat in the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor without the required permit.
Owner William G. Friel III has been fined $30,000 and will have his permit revoked by the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR). He will also not be allowed to obtain a permit for the next two years.
During six night inspections from September 2021 to March 2022, DOBOR staff and officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) checked on Friel’s boat, The Sun II. During each inspection, the staff and officers found indications that someone was aboard the vessel without the required and valid stay aboard permit.
“Over the course of many years, DOBOR staff have observed people illegally using their vessels as places of principal habitation. We’ve also received numerous complaints regarding individuals illegally living on their vessels in the Ala Wai and Keehi Small Boat Harbors,” said Ed Underwood, DOBOR Administrator.
Underwood added, “We appreciate the important step the BLNR took in addressing this issue, as well as the support we received from DOCARE to document this case and for future ones.”
Friel’s boat will be required to be removed from the harbor within 72 hours.
Under Hawaii Administrative Rules (HAR), the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor is allowed 129 liveaboards and the Keehi Small Boat Harbor is allowed 35, officials said.
DOBOR has not issued any new liveaboard permits for the past three years.