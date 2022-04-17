Board of Water Supply reminds people to conserve water headed into the dry summer

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is still urging Oahu residents, businesses and government agencies to reduce their water use by 10% as a result of the Red Hill water contamination crisis.
Though it told KITV4 on Sunday there hasn't been a change to the call to save water, there is concern as we head into the dry summer months.
"We're in a crisis situation. Our water supply is threatened," said BWS Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau in a public service announcement requesting everyone on Oahu to do their part to save water.
For more than five weeks -- since March 10 -- the BWS has been sounding the alarm, warning about a decrease in rainfall and the current strain on our water system to meet demand, and asking people to voluntarily conserve water.
"If everyone pitched in, if we came together as a community and did that, those little things, we'd be in a much better position. Then we don't have to resort to mandatory restrictions," said Bryan Andaya, chair of BWS' board of directors, with simple suggestions to cut down water use.
It can be as simple as turning off the faucet when brushing your teeth.
"Just using a cup would reduce a lot. Or if you wash dishes manually, washing a whole bunch at a time and rinsing instead of leaving it to run," Andaya said.
Other water conservation tips include watering your lawn less, and when you do, not in the heat of the day. Install water-efficient features and take shorter showers.
"So the demand doesn't go through the roof, especially during the summer, which is really a concern," Andaya said.
Andaya says the average household uses 6,000 gallons a month. He says residents and businesses can receive personalized WaterSmart reports to see how much water they're using. His hope is that if we as a community can conserve aquifer storage for summer demand, there's no need to enforce mandatory cutbacks.
Andaya also wants to reassure the community.
"We're doing all we can, past conserving water, to make sure we have enough water to support the island, including any planned development," he said.
Andaya says BWS is working to create water sources, including getting some pumps under maintenance up and running.