Board of Regents approve University of Hawai'i master plan for Maunakea

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas building to 10 to 14 feet later today through
Saturday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...through 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- In a 7 to 1 vote Thursday, the University of Hawai'i's Board of Regents adopted its master plan, which outlines management practices on the mountain.
About 150 people submitted written testimony to the board, and 30 gave oral testimony during a hearing for the draft Thursday morning.
Critics called the plan tone-deaf, while supporters argued the university is taking significant steps to improve how it manages Maunakea.
"We believe the University of Hawai'i is by far the best option for a management structure on Maunakea," Wendy Larso, who backs the plan, said.
Staunch supporters of the proposal cite the university's broad resources to steward the mountain, pointing to scientific discoveries and job opportunities from the astronomy community.
John O'Meara, director and chief scientist at the W.M. Keck Observatory, said the researchers on Maunakea broadly back the proposal with some suggestions.
"The observatories recommend that the plan be more specific about the impacts on Native Hawaiian and local communities and that the plan take care to outline processes for meaningful partnership with these communities," O'Meara said.
Many Native Hawaiians are not giving up their resistance to any further development on Maunakea.
During the hearing, opponents expressed their disapproval for the already state-approved Thirty Meter Telescope.
While the telescope is not covered in the master plan, critics questioned the university's ability to steward Maunakea after it granted the sublease to construct it.
"How can the University of Hawai'i claim to be a Hawaiian place of learning if this is the hewa (wrong) that they support?" said Sesame Shim, a teacher at a kula kaiapuni, or Hawaiian language immersion school.
Some opponents argued there have not been many changes to the plan since it was last presented in December.
Others called the title of the plan, "E O i na leo," or to listen to the voices, ironic -- because they feel their opinions are being ignored.
"It has taken us years of opposition, hundreds of testimonies, multiple stand offs, and far too many arrests for you to not e o i na leo," Shim added.