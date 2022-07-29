 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...

.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT ON SUNDAY FOR LEEWARD SIDES
OF ALL ISLANDS...

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday afternoon.

* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WIND...Trades up to 20 mph.

* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...None.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Board of Education holds first community meeting of the year

  • Updated
  • 0
Community Meeting

BOE Community Meeting

PEARL CITY (KITV)- While tensions have run high in previous school board meetings, tonight the board had a different approach. Conversations ignited instead of raised voices. Instead of standing at a podium, parents sat at tables in the Pearl City Highlands Elementary School cafeteria.

Board members answered their questions and solutions were discussed.

