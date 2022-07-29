Board of Education holds first community meeting of the year

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT ON SUNDAY FOR LEEWARD SIDES
OF ALL ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades up to 20 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
PEARL CITY (KITV)- While tensions have run high in previous school board meetings, tonight the board had a different approach. Conversations ignited instead of raised voices. Instead of standing at a podium, parents sat at tables in the Pearl City Highlands Elementary School cafeteria.
Board members answered their questions and solutions were discussed.
Subjects talked about included whether certain people can go in different bathrooms, testing for student athletes, and better ways of communication between teachers, parents, and the superintendent all being discussed.
The subjects were all written on large pieces of paper, as were possible solutions.
"It's a very good step and I'm glad the school board people come and allowed people to speak their minds," said grandparent Steven Taylor.
"It was very participatory with the attendees. I thought it went well," said Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi. "We can actually communicate back and forth, as opposed to the meetings where we speak to them. We don't get to hear back from them. It's not a real conversation," said student and parent advocate Jessica Caizzo.
"My question is now that we have this information, what do we do with it. The question of whether its going to be effective has yet to be determined," said teacher Joe Vonnahme.
Those questions and answers will be taken back to the next public board meeting. The superintendent and board chairperson told me they hope to hold more of these this year. But they haven't planned out those dates yet.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.