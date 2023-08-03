Boa constrictor found on cargo ship bound for Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A live boa constrictor was captured on a cargo ship en route to Honolulu Harbor over the weekend.
The snake was discovered Saturday morning moving freely on the deck of a ship that hadn’t yet arrived to the harbor. Agents with US Customs and Border Control contacted the Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) to make them aware of the situation.
Inspectors with the HDOA’s Plant Quarantine Branch responded to Pier 31 when the ship arrived and began searching for the snake. The snake was later found in a hole on the deck floor. It was determined to be a juvenile, only about 19 inches in length.
Ag officials tell KITV4 the snake will be kept for educational purposes or until arrangements can be made to ship it back out of state.
Snakes are illegal in the state because they have no natural predators and pose a serious threat to Hawaii’s environment because they compete with native animal populations for food and habitat, Hawaii Department of Agriculture officials said.
Boa constrictors are non-venomous snakes, native to Central and South America. They can grow up to 12 feet long and east primarily small mammals like rats and mice.
The absence of natural predators in Hawaii could allow snakes and large reptiles to flourish, creating a significant concern for the state's wildlife.
Authorities are urging residents to exercise extreme caution if they encounter a snake. The public is advised to treat any snake sighting as potentially venomous and refrain from handling it. It is recommended to maintain visual contact with the snake from a safe distance and, whenever possible, cover or contain it securely. To report any snake sightings, contact the state's toll-free Pest Hotline at 808-643-7378.
Anyone caught possessing illegal animals in Hawaii may be charged with a class C felony, face fines of up to $200,000, and three years in prison.