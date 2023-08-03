 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boa constrictor found on cargo ship bound for Honolulu

  • Updated
  • 0
Baby Boa Constrictor 8/3
Courtesy: Hawaii Department of Agriculture

A live boa constrictor was captured on a cargo ship en route to Honolulu Harbor over the weekend.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A live boa constrictor was captured on a cargo ship en route to Honolulu Harbor over the weekend.

The snake was discovered Saturday morning moving freely on the deck of a ship that hadn’t yet arrived to the harbor. Agents with US Customs and Border Control contacted the Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) to make them aware of the situation.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred