Blood Bank of Hawaii has dangerously low levels of O-negative blood Jun 2, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Blood Bank of Hawaii is in need of O-negative blood.Todd Lewis, Blood Bank of Hawaii chief operating officer, said there's now dangerously low levels of this type of blood, after unexpected use of it on the neighbor islands over Memorial Day weekend.While the goal is to keep a seven-day supply of all blood types, the Blood Bank said it currently has just a half day's worth of O-negative."To complicate matters, with the spike in positivity rate in the entire month of May, and it's already June first and it's still happening , we're down about 25% donor turnout," Lewis explained.O-negative is considered the universal type because any blood type can receive it.The Blood Bank asks all donors to make an appointment at bbh.org or call 808-848-4770 to give blood.Starting June 1 through the end of August, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is also partnering up with local nonprofit HUGS. Each donation will help serve seriously ill keiki and their families. For more information, click here.