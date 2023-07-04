 Skip to main content
Blind lawyer, musician defies odds and inspires others with remarkable journey of success

  • Updated
When Terry Tom was born premature in 1948, he was put into an incubator where he lost his sight. Despite that handicap, Terry has gone on to live a life most able-bodied people would find hard to achieve.

When Terry Tom was born premature in 1948, he was put into an incubator where he lost his sight. Despite that handicap, Terry has gone on to live a life most able-bodied people would find hard to achieve.

“All my life, I’ve just seen my blindness more as an inconvenience not as a disability, although it is. But I’ve made adjustments that I really have net my blindness hold me back,” Terry said. “Whenever I think of wanting to start a new chapter in my life, I do it. And then as I am succeeding in the chapter, I go, ‘Oh my gosh! What did I do?’”

