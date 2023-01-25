Blangiardi: Filling officer vacancies at HPD is 'top priority'

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters tonight, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters Thursday.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Amid an ongoing officer shortage at the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), city leaders promised they are looking into solutions for attracting new recruits and retaining them.
During a meeting with state legislators on Monday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi noted HPD has been losing officers to competitive offers from mainland departments, as well as retirement.
"Chief (Joe) Logan has done a good job of convincing some people who would have normally retired. We got a huge retirement every year from HPD, to stay on longer. There are some things we are looking into to incentivize that," Blangiardi said.
With the more than 300 vacancies at HPD, department leaders have been adjusting work hours with a pilot program in which officers work three 12-hour shifts a week.
Blangiardi added the city could work on strengthening its community watch programs.
"I've got somebody in my office who lives in Waikiki and they say, 'I don't feel safe walking around anymore,'" Rep. Geneward, who covers Hawaii Kai, said. "Look, this is America. This is not Iraq, or Iran, or Afghanistan. This is Hawaii and we should feel safe in our neighborhoods and even if it's just a deterrent, you know a uniform or a policeman on the street will do amazing things."
While some Oahu residents in high-crime areas feel unsafe, some in other districts claimed crime is slowly diminishing in their neighborhoods.
"You can see it changing slowly, but change cannot happen immediately. It takes time to change. So what has been destroyed for 20, 30 years, it's going to take time to rebuild," said Chinatown resident Ernest Caravalho.