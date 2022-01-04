Blangiardi announces news conference to address tightening restrictions on large events. BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Jan 4, 2022 Jan 4, 2022 Updated 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email KITV4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi plans to announce a temporary limit on large indoor events and vaccinations on Wednesday morning. HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi plans to announce a temporary limit on large indoor events and discuss vaccinations on Wednesday morning. This is in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections as cases continue to climb.The announcement comes just weeks after a cluster of cases broke out at two nightclubs, and more than a month after the mayor lifted all restrictions on large indoor and outdoor venues. KITV4 will air mayor Blangiardi's press conference LIVE on-air, online, and on social media at 9:30 AM. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rick Blangiardi Show Sport Medicine Restriction Patron News Conference Honolulu Events Press Conference Politics Mayor Cluster Vaccination More From KITV Local Cities that are canceling their big New Year's Eve events -- and those still going forward Dec 23, 2021 Top-stories Navy Exchange Mall eateries shut down temporarily as precaution over water concerns Updated Dec 2, 2021 Local Firefighters extinguish house fire in Kailua Updated Nov 25, 2021 News BWS test show no petroleum in water at Pearl City and Aiea wells Updated Dec 27, 2021 Crime & Courts Former MPD officer arrested again in "Operation Keiki Shield" sting Updated Dec 7, 2021 Local Darwin in a lab: Coral evolution tweaked for global warming Updated Dec 10, 2021 Recommended for you