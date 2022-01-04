Offers go here

Blangiardi announces news conference to address tightening restrictions on large events.

  • Updated
  • 0
Mayor Blangiardi
KITV4

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi plans to announce a temporary limit on large indoor events and vaccinations on Wednesday morning.

This is in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections as cases continue to climb.

The announcement comes just weeks after a cluster of cases broke out at two nightclubs, and more than a month after the mayor lifted all restrictions on large indoor and outdoor venues. 

KITV4 will air mayor Blangiardi's press conference LIVE on-air, online, and on social media at 9:30 AM.