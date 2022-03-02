Blaisdell Center to end vaccine operations effective March 6

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- All COVID-19 vaccine operations at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center will end on March 6 due to the expiration of the Safe Access Oahu program, Honolulu City and County officials announced.
“What The Queen’s Health Systems and their entire vaccination team has been able to do at the Blaisdell is nothing short of remarkable,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
The Blaisdell Center Vaccination clinic administered more than 200,000 vaccine doses to local residents between Jan. 25, 2021, and Feb. 26, 2022, according to city officials.
In a statement about the Blaisdell Center ending operations, Blangiardi wrote:
“On the busiest day, nearly 3,000 shots were put into people’s arms with a total of over 200,000 vaccines administered in the past 13 months. That translates into thousands of our neighbors across the island being protected from serious illness, hospital stays, and even death. The collaboration between public and private entities throughout this effort was some of the best teamwork I have ever witnessed. My sincere appreciation to Dr. Jill Hoggard Green, President, and CEO of The Queen’s Health System, and the Queen’s vaccination team for their critical role in protecting our residents from COVID-19 and for moving us forward on the path to full recovery."
The Blaisdell Center will soon be hosting new and returning events once Safe Access Oahu expires.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige’s COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation will remain in effect through March 25, 2022, meaning patrons will still be required to wear masks at indoor public events through that date.