Black Voices Matter | Hawaii recognizes Juneteenth By KITV4 Web Staff Jun 17, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This weekend marks the anniversary of Juneteenth which celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S.

President Joe Biden officially recognized Juneteenth as a state holiday last year.

People in Hawaii are recognizing the holiday by making their voices heard in a two-night celebration at Manoa Valley Theatre.

That conversation now, louder than ever, and KITV4's Erin Coogan is live from the Manoa Valley Theatre Friday, morning with Z from Baltimore.