Bissell Pet Foundation holding massive adoption event in partnership with humane societies in Maui, Kauai

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- To start the month of October, you can help the humane society on Maui and Kauai clear their shelters by giving a forever home to pets in their care for a reduced fee.

The Bissell Pet Foundation partnered with 280 shelters across the U.S. It’s the nation's largest funded adoption event.

