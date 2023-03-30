Bishop Museum appoints new CEO and President Dee Jay Mailer

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Dee Jay Mailer has been appointed the new president and CEO of the Bishop Museum, the Board of Directors announced today.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Dee Jay Mailer has been appointed the new president and CEO of the Bishop Museum, the Board of Directors announced today.
Mailer has been interim leader of the Museum since February 2, 2023.
“What the Museum needs most right now is stable, experienced leadership and we have found that in Dee Jay,” said Board Chair Wayne Pitluck. “In her first eight weeks on the job, she has filled critical executive positions, started work on a needed restructuring of our HR systems and begun guiding staff in envisioning the next phase of the existing 2020-2023 strategic plan.”
“We felt blessed to have someone of Dee Jay’s caliber serve in an interim capacity and are thrilled that she has committed to a longer term,” Pitluck continued.
The board also voted to stop the executive search process that had started upon Mailer’s appointment as the Museum’s interim leader. Both actions received unanimous approval by members present.
“I feel very fortunate to be working with our talented and dedicated Museum staff,” said Mailer. “I am excited by the work we’ve begun together to make an already wonderful institution even stronger, and I appreciate the board for allowing us time to complete the work we’ve started.”
The Museum was founded in 1889 by Charles Reed Bishop in memory of his wife Bernice Pauahi Bishop, a royal descendant of King Kamehameha I. Today, the Museum is both an educational center for the community and viewed as the world’s premier institution for Hawaiian and Pacific content.
Bishop Museum has over 200,000 visitors each year.
Digital Content Producer
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.
