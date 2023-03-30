 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bishop Museum appoints new CEO and President Dee Jay Mailer

  • Updated
  • 0
Bishop Museum CEO

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Dee Jay Mailer has been appointed the new president and CEO of the Bishop Museum, the Board of Directors announced today. 

Mailer has been interim leader of the Museum since February 2, 2023. 

The National Science Foundation awarded the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum with funding for research to support the local Hawaii Land Snail. The museum and its partners will use the three year, more than $1.5M grant to carry out research to develop conservation action and biodiversity awareness.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred