Billionaire Larry Ellison's company to extend Lanai airport runway

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A long-period south swell will gradually diminish, but will
continue to bring high surf to south facing shores of all islands
through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, gradually diminishing tonight and
Thursday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate...Expect strong breaking waves, shore
break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison gestures while giving a keynote address at Oracle OpenWorld in San Francisco, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2012. Ellison says he plans to turn the Hawaiian island that he recently bought into a laboratory for experimenting with more environmentally sound ways of living. Ellison says he hopes to convert sea water into fresh water on the 141-mile-square (365-square-kilometer) mile island of Lanai. He also wants more electric cars on the island and hopes to increase its fruit exports to Japan and other markets. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Billionaire Larry Ellison’s Hawaii company that owns a majority of the island of Lanai is well underway with a 500-foot extension of the Pineapple Island’s airport runway.
Public documents show that the $5 million project, which is being done in partnership with the state Department of Transportation, would likely increase the number of visitors to the island by allowing more planes to fly in.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.