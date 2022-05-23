Billionaire Idaho businessman plans to develop affordable housing projects on Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii(KITV4) - Billionaire Idaho businessman Frank VanderSloot, founder and CEO of wellness products company Melaleuca Inc., has big plans for Hawaii including developing an affordable housing project with up to 500 units in Lihue on the island of Kauai.
In a recent exclusive one-on-one interview with KITV4 Island News, VanderSloot says he has purchased a smaller property in Lihue to redevelop into an affordable housing project with commercial units on the ground floor.
Additionally, he is in the process of also establishing a 500-head cattle ranch operation on the thousands of acres he recently purchased on the northeastern side of Kauai, and already owns two of Hawaii’s main meat processing plants, where he hopes to eventually handle up to 40 percent of the state’s meat.
“I think that we’ve bitten off some pretty good chunks here,” VanderSloot said. “I think that before we move on to anything else, we should keep the promises that we made to the people that we made those promises to in building the beef industry, helping the rancher make a little more income, expanding these processing plants so that there’s more capacity to keep the cattle here. It’s a decades worth of effort to really come together.”
VanderSloot is most excited about the14-acre former Lihue Sugar Mill property, which has been dormant for many years.
“It needs to be cleaned up,” he said. “It’s going to be a big job. We think it’s an ideal place for affordable housing.”
VanderSloot estimates that there could be up to 500 housing units built at this site, and that it’s still in the planning process.
“That’s where housing should be, in Lihue,” he said. “If we are able to accomplish that in the next decade, five to 10 years, I would say that before we should look at anything else, we ought to take care of what’s on our plate, so that’s what our focus will be.”
