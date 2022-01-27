Bill to up minimum wage moves forward, businesses say hike is 'too much too soon'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A bill proposing to increase Hawai'i's minimum wage to $18 in four years cleared another hurdle Thursday, despite mounting criticism from business owners.
The Senate Ways and Means committee voted in favor of Bill 2018, which aims to up the state's minimum wage from $10.10 an hour to $12 by October, $15 in two years, and $18 by 2026.
Restaurant owner Victor Lim said the hike is "too much too soon," especially as COVID conditions are still forcing some eateries to close.
"In the last two months, you can see people are apprehensive about going out to eat and stuff like that, so we are still in the thick of the pandemic," Lim said.
Adrian Hong, president of Island Plastic Bags, predicted several challenges as a result of the raise, such as increased prices for products and services -- and a loss of jobs to automation, as employers may have to cut costs after a minimum wage hike.
"We might go to things where McDonald's has like kiosks, now you know like you have less people at the cash register, you have more kiosks. In the future you may go to a restaurant and you may be handed a tablet where you order," Hong added.
On Wednesday, State Representatives introduced their own measure to raise minimum wage.
House Bill 2510 proposes to increase minimum wage from $10.10 to $11 next year, then a dollar increase each year until reaching $18 in 2030.
"(The scheduled raise) that is to not make a major jump and to not hurt small businesses," Tam said. "According to MIT, the livable wage in Hawai'i is $20.61 and at the current minimum wage of $10.10, that's just not cutting it for a lot of working families."
Bill 2018 faces a final vote in the Senate on Friday. If the measure advances, it will have to go through several votes in the House.