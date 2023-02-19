Bill to increase conveyance tax on Hawaii homes will potentially fund homeless services

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A senate bill to significantly increase the conveyance tax for multimillion-dollar homes in Hawaii was shut down last week. However, a similar one is now alive on the house side.
House Bill 1211 has a lot of the same language as Senate Bill 678 did. If passed, homes sold for more than $2 million could see taxes go up by 6%.
These extra funds would go to homeless services and the critical affordable housing need here.
Housing advocates say this new measure will raise hundreds of millions of dollars each year.
"Hawaii hasn’t updated this in a long time but the urgency and the need for all the things funded by this tax, homeless services, affordable housing, land conservation. The need has grown but the budget has not," said Kenna StormoGipson, director of housing policy at Hawaii Budget and Policy Center.
StormoGipson said she wants to make clear this bill will not affect residents living in their homes, just sales of homes. Officials at the Hawaii Budget and Policy Center held a public meeting to discuss how important it is to increase the state's funding for homeless services.
"I was homeless on Oahu for almost nine years. I’ve been housed for the last three years. This is what I do. I advocate for the houseless ohana because if not me then who else," said an advocate at the meeting.
Officials said more and more families and individuals are becoming homeless because they cannot afford their increasing rent.
"If you get your eviction notice, you cannot get help until you're in the bushes. The social workers cannot help you until you're actually out of the house into the bushes or considered houseless in your car," said Rowena Contrades Pagan, supporter of HB 1211.
They believe most multimillion-dollar homes are sold by investors and not local residents. However, the Hawaii Association of Realtors opposes the measure. They gave testimony last week against it.
A realtor who denied an on-camera interview told KITV4:
“We cannot tax our way out of a problem, that includes the critical housing crisis. The conveyance tax does apply to residential properties like single family homes and condominiums. The real estate market declined by more than 20% last year. Throwing in, record high inflation and now a possible conveyance tax would only add to the sales problem and cost of housing."
The Hawaii Housing Affordability Coalition said they will travel across islands to bring attention to this new measure during this legislative session.