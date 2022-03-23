Bill proposing stricter rules for short-term vacation rentals on Oahu clears another hurdle

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and/or seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A controversial bill proposing tighter restrictions for short-term vacation rentals on O'ahu cleared another reading in the Honolulu City Council Wednesday.
Members of the council zoning and planning committee advanced Bill 41, which suggests increasing the minimum length of stay for a short-term vacation rental from 30 days to 90.
"There are probably upwards of thousands of legally operating O'ahu property owners who would have a valid claim for vested rights should the definition change to 90 days," Kristin Counter of Elite Pacific Properties said.
Despite pushback from rental operators, the committee voted in favor of the 90-day threshold.
After hearing mixed testimony from about 100 critics and opponents, the committee also adopted new amendments, such as tightening parking rules and requiring hosting platforms to verify whether a rental is registered.
Members also voted to keep the initial registration fee at $1,000 instead of doubling it as was previously considered, and reducing renewal fees to $500 a year instead of the current $4,000 every two years.
However, owners in resort areas argue the blanket cost is unfair because they have to pay property taxes for the hotel classification, which are four times higher than in other areas.
"The draft makes resort-zoned owners the most disadvantaged operators on O'ahu and the most expensive location to operate," renter Sean Brady said.
Backers of the bill view rentals as a nuisance to neighborhoods that drive up housing costs and disturb their lifestyles.
"I live next to an illegal rental," O'ahu resident Heather Shank said. "Visitors who spend thousands of dollars to stay there felt entitled to party until hours of the night right outside my kid's bedroom."
Both critics and supporters agree they want to see more enforcement of illegal operations.
The Department of Planning and Permitting reports it has designated funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to hire staff for enforcement and registration.
Bill 41 and the short-term vacation rental issue now head to the full council for a final vote.