Bill proposes free breakfast and lunch for public school students

Even though, students are once again charged $2.75 for these meals, the rate of student participation in the food program has returned to normal.
"Pre-Covid to now, we are about the same participation rates: about 20,000 breakfasts a day and 80,000 lunches a day," said Lindsay Rodrigues, the DOE Food Services Branch Interim Program Administrator.
But there are more families struggling to pay for school food.
"We are seeing higher than normal negative balances across the state. We are seeing that this can be a burden to families," added Rodrigues.
To lower that burden, a proposed bill would make school breakfasts and lunches free.
"If we are targeting relief to working class families with kids, this is a way to get a little more money into their pockets," said Hawaii Representative Scot Matayoshi.
The measure could save individual families hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year, but it would cost the state millions.
"If breakfast and lunch were free - in food costs it would be $55 million. There is also labor and other operating costs but food alone would be a significant portion of that," stated Rodrigues.
Hawaii gets federal subsidies for school lunches, but those are not enough according to Matayoshi, "Right now we are below the federal subsidy Alaska gets. The plan is to do emergency funding to get us up to the level of Alaska or higher."
Those federal subsidies cut costs but they also limit food choices, which can lead to lower participation by students.
"There are requirements we have to meet to get those meals reimbursed. There are food group requirements and some kids don't like vegetables. That is something they might complain about," said Rodrigues.
Whether or not meals are free, one of the challenges will remain: getting more students to take part in the school lunch program. The Department of Education will be getting more student feedback on what foods they would like, in order to increase satisfaction and ultimately participation with the school lunch program.