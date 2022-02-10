Bill aiming to ban vapes, e-cigarettes makes headway in legislature

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Austin Tucker, a junior at McKinley High School, admitted he is addicted to nicotine during a hearing Thursday for House Bill 1570.
HB 1570 proposes to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco and synthetic nicotine products. Tucker called youth vaping "the true virus that we've all been blind to."
"I know a lot of different people in my school and I can still say confidently that 50% of them are the ones vaping," Tucker added.
According to the bill, 16% of middle school students and more than a quarter of high schoolers statewide use electronic smoking devices.
"You know, we're seeing this vaping issue moving to our elementary schools," said Reid Kuba, the principal of William P. Jarrett Middle School, who said his students report their elementary school siblings are trying vapes.
HB 1570 would also prohibit companies from mislabeling e-liquid products as nicotine-free and marketing electronic smoking devices to appeal to anyone under the age of 21.
Retailers who violate the proposed rule would face a $500 fine for a first offense and between $500 and $2,000 for a second violation.
Anyone under the age of 21 in possession of a synthetic nicotine product or electronic smoking device would be fined $10 for a first offense. Any repeats would cost $50 or between 48 and 72 hours of community service.
The Hawai'i State Teachers Association backed the bill, but argued students should not be punished.
"They are victims of the tobacco industry profiting off the backs of our students," HSTA's Laverne Moore said.
After Thursday's hearing, lawmakers advanced and amended the bill to include quarterly meetings between the Department of Health and students across all schools on the matter.
Establishing a vape and e-cigarette take-back program at high school and intermediate campuses statewide was also added to the measure.
HB 1570 faces several other hearings and readings in the house.
KITV4 reached out to several vape shops for a response to the proposal. Some declined comment, while others did not reply to our request.