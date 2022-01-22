Biggest swell of the season attracts hundreds to Oahu's North Shore

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 feet. East winds up to 25 knots.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Anticipations ran high today as the largest swell of the season was expected for the North Shore.
"It's not just even the size-- it's the consistency, and the energy, and the rawness of it, explained surf photographer, Scott Sullivan. "And it was set after set after set.
Whether spectating from the shoreline, or diving straight into the action--this weekends bout of high surf was one that outperformed even the greatest of expectations.
Forecasts from the National Weather Service predicted swells on the North Shore reaching heights up to 50 feet tall.
Traffic stalled both on land and in the water as anxious travelers from around the globe mobbed the beaches.
Professional big wave surfer, Ramon Rode flew out from Maui Saturday, just to catch the set.
"I drove by earlier and there were like hundreds of people out, so I just gave it some time, got some food, and then got a board and headed out." Rode explained.
Much of the action took place at Waimea Bay, and as anticipated, lifegaurds were put to the test.
Honolulu EMS reported 53 water rescues had been made by late Saturday afternoon.
Another 7000 safety warnings were issued to overly ambitious beach goers.
Those familiar with big wave conditions echoing the sentiment to know your limits when it comes to ocean safety.
"Any normal beachgoer shouldn't go in the water, because its just not a smart idea," Rode continued.
"It's quite dangerous conditions just to be close to edge of the water," added big wave surfer Adam Amin.
"I don't know what happened, but my board just automatically broke and I was underwater for quite a while. For sure this is not safe conditions... But usually the lifegaurds put a thing over there that says dangerous shorebreak and advises people not to come." contributed Oahu local and professional surfer, Polly Ralda.
This weekend's high surf advisory is said to have peaked early Saturday afternoon, still those big wave surfers telling me that they're ready, and they're anticipating the next big set to hit Oahu.