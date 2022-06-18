Big Wave Guardians | Experience the North Shore through the eyes of its lifeguards

HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- Hawaii’s North Shore is the world’s most dangerous seven-mile stretch of beach.
Massive swells, life-and-death rescues, and “the best job in the world” - yet often the most hazardous one.
As surfers push the limits and crowds increase, a small group of heroes have reinvented water safety on a parallel track to the rising dangers.
They are considered some of the worlds best lifeguards, athletes, first responders and surfers. Lifeguards on the North Shore of O'ahu are the Big Wave Guardians.
"The ocean for us, we one in the same, we live and breathe what we play and work in and at the same time too teach people what it is to just enjoy. But that enjoyment can turn to danger really quick," said Brian Keaulana.
Brian Keaulana -- renowned lifeguard, professional surfer, water safety advisor, and stuntman -- is one of the lead characters in the new documentary film, 'Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea.'
The feature-length documentary film from Marty Hoffman Films in association with MacGillivray Freeman Films, explores the dramatic stories of those who risk their lives in the world’s most dangerous waves while inventing innovative water safety techniques previously unimagined.
Watch LIVE interview with the writer of the film, Jim Kempton:
The film is set to premiere in Hawai'i on Tuesday, June 21 at the Hawai'i Theatre.
"We've put together this all-star team of storytellers to bring to life one of the most unheralded group of first responders in the world," says Mary Hoffman, the film's executive producer.
The film's production team features executive producers Greg and Shaun MacGillivray of MacGillivray Freeman Films, Scott Bradfield, along with Hoffman. The movie is produced by Mark Collins, directed and edited by Luke Stirtz, and written by Jim Kempton. Director of photography is Chris Zamoscianyk, with second unit producer Daniel Russo, and archival producer Wyatt Daily.
"Big Wave Guardians" is the first in a series of feature-length films called This Surfing Life.
"This film is just the beginning of a bigger series we're producing," says Hoffman. "My vision is to create the ultimate surfing anthology. The sport, lifestyle, and industry have been central to my life and career. Now, through this series, I can give back to the sport that gave me so much."
Tickets are available for purchase for the in-person premiere screening and panel at: https://www.hawaiitheatre.com/bigwaveguardians
Doors open at 5:00 p.m. | Screening/Panel begins at 6:00 p.m.
More information on the film:
Watch LIVE interview with Brian Keaulana, one of the lead characters of the film and renowned waterman:
About Marty Hoffman Films: Marty Hoffman Films is creating the ultimate anthology on surfing through the series This Surfing Life. Marty Hoffman, an executive at Hoffman Fabrics, was a professional surfer and has traveled the world in search of surf and fabrics. He, his father, uncle, and cousins are often referred to as the first family of surfing. https://www.martyhoffmanfilms.com/
About MacGillivray Freeman Films: MacGillivray Freeman Films has been producing and distributing award-winning documentaries for more than five decades, starting in the 1960s when founders Greg MacGillivray and Jim Freeman broke into the world of surfing with such acclaimed surf films as A Cool Wave of Color, Free and Easy, and the iconic classic Five Summer Stories. The company now specializes in giant screen IMAX® documentaries and has produced many of the top-grossing films of the genre, including Everest, the highest grossing IMAX film of all time. Nominated for two Academy Awards® for Best Documentary Short Subject, MacGillivray Freeman is the first documentary film studio to reach the one-billion-dollar benchmark for worldwide box office. The company's films are known for their artistry and celebration of the natural world. https://macgillivrayfreeman.com/
About The Hawaii Theatre: The Hawaii Theatre Center was established in 1984 as a private nonprofit organization to restore and operate the historic Hawaii Theatre as a multi-purpose performance facility for artistic, cultural, entertainment, and educational events and to promote the redevelopment of the downtown Honolulu and Chinatown districts. Opened on September 6, 1922 as the flagship of the Consolidated Amusement Company, the 1,400-seat Hawaii Theatre is listed on both the State and National Registers of Historic Places. It reopened in 1996 after an extensive restoration and was recognized by the League of Historic American Theatres as the 2005 Outstanding Historic Theatre in America. In 2006, Hawaii Theatre Center received a National Preservation Honor Award from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. To learn more, visit www.hawaiitheatre.com