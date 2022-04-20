Big tax bill from federal relief funds shocks some local businesses

Big tax bill shocked some local restaurant and bar owners -- before this year's state tax filing deadline.
They found out various federal relief funds may go to the same business, but the State Tax Department treats taxes on those funds very differently.
Like many Hawaii restaurants and bars, Creekside Lounge in Kailua was hit hard financially from the pandemic.
"Sometimes I thought, after being in business for 40 years I was going to have to shut down. But I didn't and was able to keep going," said Creekside Lounge owner Shawne Garliepp.
She was forced to close for months, but still had monthly expenses. What helped her keep Creekside Lounge afloat were federal relief funds. Including the PPP or Paycheck Protection Program which was used to cover rent, and salaries for its 9 employees
"It really helped. Because even though we were closed. I had to pay full rent, there were no breaks, plus I had to pay electricity, and the girl's health insurance I continued at $3,800 per month. There were a lot of expenses even though nothing was coming in."
The PPP funds were not taxed as income.
Because the sluggish economy was slow to recover, more than a thousand restaurants, bars, and bakeries applied for and got RRF - Restaurant Relief Funds. Over 440 million federal dollars went out across the state, including to Hamakua Drive in Kailua.
"The bank, that they go through, said 'Your loans are forgiven. You used the money for what is was intended.' I thought ok we are done."
But just before this year's tax deadline, Garliepp was told she wasn't done. Instead, she had a big tax bill.
"I got an email saying the state has decided they are going to tax your RRF. You will owe $50,000."
According to the State Tax Department, PPP loans were not considered income, as they were used to pay employees or rent.
But the RRF was considered replacement income and so would count toward a business' bottom line.
If a bar or restaurant was profitable it would be taxed on a business' income after deductions.
Small businesses would pay the individual tax rate of 11 percent plus the General Excise tax of nearly 5%.
For Garliepp, it is an unwanted big tax bill, just as business once again picks up.
With rising costs for everything else, she worries other restaurants and bars may not be able to handled the unexpected expense.
"My limes went up from $50 a box to $150 a box. Liquor is going up $2 a bottle. Everything is going up. There are a lot of expenses. Now the added tax expense could kill a lot of businesses in Hawaii."
According to the restaurant industry, there is legislation at the State Capitol that would allow businesses to delay paying the tax this year, instead, they could make the payment next year.