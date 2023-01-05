Big Island's Kilauea erupting again

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) – She’s BACK! Kilauea began erupting again Thursday afternoon after being dormant for just over three weeks, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) announced.
The glow of fresh lava was then detected at approximately 4:34 p.m. inside Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Experts say the eruption is confined to the crater and does not pose a hazard to communities.
The HVO first raised the alert level at Kilauea from “watch” to “advisory” earlier Thursday afternoon following an increase in seismic activity beneath the summit. The aviation warning has also been raised from “yellow” to orange.”
According to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), in addition to the increased earthquake activity, ground deformation was also observed on Thursday.
Kilauea had been erupting since September 2021 but stopped on Dec. 13, 2022 along with Mauna Loa. Mauna Loa began erupting on Nov. 27, 2022. It was its first eruption in 38 years. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences.
Officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and inform the public of any potential hazards.
Cameras at the Kilauea summit show some lava fountaining on the crater floor, but the molten rock remains confined to the crater as of shortly before 5 pm HST. HI-EMA is in communication with @USGSVolcanoes and will provide updates if there is any change that presents a threat. pic.twitter.com/G3eQRFo6bq
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.