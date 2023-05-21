Big Island's 'Hamakua Farm Fest' celebrates locally-sourced food

HONOKAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The second day of western week in Honokaa on Hawaii island featured the annual "Hamakua Harvest" Farm Festival. The mission was getting the word out to those on the Big Island to buy local.
More than just music and the atmosphere of festival, Hamakua Harvest's Farm Fest is an effort to educate the next generation and those who have underutilized backyards of their own.
"Right now we're actually trying to teach them how to propagate and actually be self-sustainable," Hamakua Harvest VP Honi Tagabi told KITV4, "And so we brought out the farmers and people who actually live it. And so it was really nice to actually have them come and teach, like how to plant it, how to prepare it, how to cook it, how to re-establish that crop so that it supports their family and makes it more self-sustainable."
Educational forums were well attended, centering on harvesting local foods.
The Ohana Niu presentation emphasized just how underutilized a ubiquitous coconut can be.
"What we're teaching people is about the different stages of coconut and how to open them, how to remove the husk, how to process the water and get to the meat," Joey Gamiao said.
Farmers say an event as big as this one helps boost their profile and drive the message home to buy local. Located on former sugar plantation land, the usual Sunday farmer's market site is now being developed under a lease to grow a diverse array traditional crops. It's all part of collaboration between Hamakua Harvest and Ho'a Hawaii.
"The concept of Aloha Aina, Malama Aina is really about caring for ourselves as well to take care of the land and that relationship with it, helps in the overall health and wellbeing of community and as well as the individual," Lanakila Mangauil of Ho'a Hawaii told KITV4.
"It's about being conscious about the environment around us in all things. So not just the plants there, but like spiritually- our connection to the Aina. And so that's kind of the things that we're trying to introduce even more now in Hamakua," Tagabi added.