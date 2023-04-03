Big Island 'Youth Jamm' Encourages Kids to Get Outdoors

PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Getting kids away from electronic devices and outdoors to play was a major focus of "Youth Jamm" over the weekend in Pahoa. Organizers hope the event could be a blueprint for positive community bonding.
"For the kids they're going to go around and collect five different colored dots," Maliaonani Silva-Meget explained.
And it was off to the races for the youngsters, making their way around the Pahoa Community Center grounds from booth to booth. The graphic design for the scavenger hunt put together by young adults working on the project.
"The kids who get these Jamm passes they can go out and get a dot from cultural practitioners. By doing the activities the practitioners have," Hokulani Fortunato told KITV4.
The event has been sponsored over the last several years by Men of Pa'a, an organization committed to inspiring clean productive living.
Founder Iopa Maunakea says its all about fostering the next generation of youth.
"Connect them to culture. We are gonna connect them to organizations. Social services," Maunakea said, "And just give them good information that they need so we can help make them thrive. Creating one safe place for them to thrive."
At the red sticker station, Kai Manner told KITV 4 the message was mindfulness and boundaries for kids with their online activities.
"There's a lot of youth with unlimited access to technology, a lot of conflict occurs. But then the parent goes and watches Netflix 6 hours straight," Manner lamented, "That's not good modeling. What is good modeling is get off of Netflix. Go outside have some fun. Go Kickball or something and that's what I'm here to promote"
The organizing team says they want to see events like this spring up in surrounding communities bringing together faith organizations, community groups and clubs.
"We are just blessed to be here with the youth. A lot of great organizations coming together today cultural, churches," Jacob told KITV4 as he helped direct traffic as a member of the Redrum Motorcycle Club, "Youth outreach organizations. This is a beautiful event for Pahoa."
"My experience is kids, they want someone to listen to them. So... we are listening to our youth. They asked Uncle for help. Uncle said sure let's do this here we are," Maunakea said.
A health fair with several booths indoors promoting health screenings and more. Maunakea's nephew helping lead a research project that aims to learn how diabetes affects the Native Hawaiian population.