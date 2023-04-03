 Skip to main content
Big Island 'Youth Jamm' Encourages Kids to Get Outdoors

Youth Jamm aims to empower kids

Kids at Youth Jamm were given a scavenger hunt card, linking them to various educational booths with interactive activities.

Getting kids away from electronic devices and outdoors to play was one of the focuses of “Youth Jamm” in Pahoa over the weekend. The event has been sponsored over the last several years by Men of Pa'a - an organization committed to inspiring clean productive living.

PAHOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Getting kids away from electronic devices and outdoors to play was a major focus of "Youth Jamm" over the weekend in Pahoa. Organizers hope the event could be a blueprint for positive community bonding.

"For the kids they're going to go around and collect five different colored dots," Maliaonani Silva-Meget explained.

