Big Island woman killed after getting pinned between car, gate post at Keaau home

KEAAU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police on the Big Island are investigating an apparent deadly accident in a neighborhood in Keaau on Monday.
Officers were called out to the Paradise Park subdivision, near 23rd Ave. and Paradise Dr., on a report of a public accident involving a car, around 6:45 p.m.
Witnesses who called police said they could see a woman standing between her car, a Chevy Malibu, and the gate post to her home. When officers arrived they said they found the woman unresponsive, pinned between the car and the post.
The victim was taken to Hilo Medical Center in critical condition. She was pronounced dead from her injuries around 11 p.m. The identity of the victim is being withheld until her family can be notified.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine her exact cause of death.
This incident is being investigated as a fatal public accident. Although foul play is not suspected, police say a coroner’s inquest investigation will be conducted to examine evidence and facts surrounding this case to determine what happened.
