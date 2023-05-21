Big Island Western Week kicks off in Honokaa

HONOKAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The rain cleared out in time for the block party, and Western Week in Honokaa Town is officially underway. Locals and visitors poured onto Mamane Street to check out Western Week's opening parade.
"The Hawaii Saddle Club will be putting on their 65th annual rodeo this Memorial Weekend," an announcer declared over the speaker system as the 10 day festival kicked off on the streets of Honokaa.
Rain didn't put a damper on the Hamakua festivities, but COVID had since 2019.
"It's good to be back. Yeah, it's been a few years. We did a Western Week that wasn't last year," a local named Bobo told KITV4, "It was a virtual, not the same, but we put out the effort."
The block party featured a talent show, street vendors, entertainers, and all that Honokaa has to offer.
"Diversity, a lot of creativity, really good spirit. It's really an extraordinary destination," art gallery owner Michael Arthur Jayme told KITV4.
Honokaa town maintains a unique creative position, offering monthly Super Saturday night street fair activities and other creative themed events.
"To have a different theme that will draw people that are interested in maybe like luck of the Irish day or a Ren Fair or a Western Week that wouldn't normally think of Honokaa as a place to go, kind of puts it on their radar and then they come for a Saturday and then in a year maybe they're like, oh yeah Honokaa-- that's a cool town, we're gonna come back," Brianna Ronayne said of Rising Moon Apothecary.
It's a boon for businesses, as the10-day event goes through Memorial Day and promotes a calendar of other events, including Hamakua Harvest Festival on Sunday to the aforementioned rodeo a week from Monday.