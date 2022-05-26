 Skip to main content
Big Island toddler diagnosed with eye cancer days after 2nd birthday

Po'ikeaolani Aiwohi

KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Po'ikeaolani Aiwohi's parents describe her as energetic and playful.

"She's able to walk into a room and just make people smile," Po'ikeaolani's father Derek Aiwohi said. "She just has that happy energy around her."

The Kona toddler, nicknamed Po'i, just celebrated her 2nd birthday on May 5. Days later, on May 15, Aiwohi was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a cancer in her right eye.

The illness is categorized on a scale from A through E, A being the least invasive, to E, in which the eye has little to no chance of being saved.

Po'i's diagnosis is at stage D.

"It was pretty devastating at first, I mean, we're still all shocked," Aiwohi recalled. "(We're) still in disbelief that it's happening to our own child."

Po'i's parents were referred to doctors at the Lucille Packard Children's hospital in California, where the family is now, awaiting Po'i's first round of treatment next week.

Doctors told Po'i's parents she can be treated with chemotherapy -- and they will likely not have to remove her eye.

But it's unclear if the doctors can spare Po'i's vision.

"They said it wasn't life-threatening, so that's already a blessing," Aiwohi said. 

Another blessing Aiwohi's grateful for is the number of people who donated thousands of dollars to him and his family through a GoFundMe page his sister created. 

Proceeds from the site will go towards Po'i's medical expenses and the family's travel costs to California for what could be several rounds of treatment over the next 6 months to a year. 

"Heartwarming, or I mean shucks, you could put any word in there to see everybody kind of pitch in and help out with this, you know, in such a short time," Aiwohi added.

"We're so thankful and grateful for all of that."

Click here if you would like to donate to Po'i and her family. 

