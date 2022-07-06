Big Island to offer virtual resource fairs on hurricane readiness

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2018 file photo, provided by NASA, Hurricane Lane approaches Hawaii as seen from the International Space Station. Hawaii and the Central Pacific basin should expect two to four hurricanes, tropical depressions or tropical storms this year, federal forecasters said Wednesday, May 18, 2022. There is a 60% chance of a below average season. (NASA via AP, File)
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) - Hurricane preparedness is just a click away for those living on the Big Island.
Virtual resource fairs on hurricane readiness will be available throughout July for Big Island residents. The sessions will allow participants to hear from NOAA National Weather Service/Central Pacific Hurricane Center, Hawaiian Electric Company, County of Hawaii Civil Defense Agency, and Office of Aging on hurricanes in Hawaii.
The online events are cohosted by the County of Hawaii's Office of Housing and Community Development and Civil Defense Administration.
The sessions will be July 16 (9am - 10am), July 18 (8am - 9am), and July 28 (11:30am - 12:30pm).
“Being prepared and having a plan is the best way for our residents to keep themselves and their families safe in the event of a natural emergency,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “We’re encouraging all of our residents to attend a free virtual briefing and learn how they can best prepare their family for a hurricane.”
The last hurricane to hit Hawaii County was in 2018, when Hurricane Lane brought torrential rainfall and strong winds. The slopes of Mauna Loa accumulated 58 inches of rainfall; winds peaked at 160 mph. Many homes were flooded and structures were impacted around the Island.
“It is too late to plan and prepare when a Tropical Cyclone is about to impact the island,” said Talmadge Magno, Civil Defense Administrator. “The time to prepare is now while the weather is calm. Residents should develop an individual or family plan that includes where to go for shelter, how to communicate with each other, and the necessary supplies you will need. Also include vulnerable neighbors or people you may know, so they are cared for. Don’t become a victim.”
