Big Island teen dies in car crash after hitting tree By KITV Web Staff Oct 17, 2022 Oct 17, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A teen driver was killed Sunday after he ran off the road and hit a tree while driving in Captain Cook. Police have confirmed that 18-year-old Maui Kamokukaulanaina Easton Marley Ellis-Noa died on Sunday, October 16, 2022 following the accident. Local Maui teen killed in Phoenix crash was daughter of Hawaii deputy sheriff By KITV Web Staff Police responded to a 9:18 a.m. call Sunday, and determined that a gray 2005 Ford pickup truck that was heading west on Nāpo'opo'o Road when it ran off of the right shoulder and hit a large tree.Ellis-Noa was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m.Speed is said to be a factor in the crash. News Community organizations teaming up to promote safe driving By Chloe Marklay An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.Anyone who may have witnessed the accident should contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov.Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.