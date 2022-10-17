 Skip to main content
Big Island teen dies in car crash after hitting tree

  • Updated
CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A teen driver was killed Sunday after he ran off the road and hit a tree while driving in Captain Cook. 

Police have confirmed that 18-year-old Maui Kamokukaulanaina Easton Marley Ellis-Noa died on Sunday, October 16, 2022 following the accident.

