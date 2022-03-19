Big Island police seek missing 43-year-old Michael Kuahuia of Hilo By KITV4 Web Staff Mar 19, 2022 Mar 19, 2022 Updated 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawai‘i Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) – Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 43-year-old Michael Kuahuia who has been reported missing and in need of medication.Kuahuia was last seen on Thursday, March, 17 at around 11 a.m. on the 800 block of Ululani Street in Hilo.He is described as 6’2” tall and weighs 270 pounds, with dyed curly red hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information on Kuahuia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Local US Marine aircraft goes missing in Norway training exercise AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Kuahuia Hilo Police Big Island Medication Police Department Whereabouts Eye More From KITV 4 Island News Local Missing Puna teen found safe, Hawaii Island police report Updated Mar 11, 2022 Local Saturday weather: Calm conditions, sunny skies today Updated Mar 5, 2022 Business Mortgage rates jump to nearly 4% Updated Feb 17, 2022 Local Student shot and arrested after opening fire on school resource officer and administrator in Kansas, police say Updated Mar 4, 2022 Local U.S. Fish and Wildlife drafts plan to protect 50 Hawaii endangered and threatened species Updated Mar 14, 2022 Local NPS seeks public comments for the assessment of non-native mosquito populations to protect endangered forest birds on Maui Updated Dec 8, 2021 Recommended for you