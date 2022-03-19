 Skip to main content
Big Island police seek missing 43-year-old Michael Kuahuia of Hilo

Hawai‘i Police Department

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) – Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 43-year-old Michael Kuahuia who has been reported missing and in need of medication.

Kuahuia was last seen on Thursday, March, 17 at around 11 a.m. on the 800 block of Ululani Street in Hilo.

He is described as 6’2” tall and weighs 270 pounds, with dyed curly red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Kuahuia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

