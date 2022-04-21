Big Island police seek missing 23-year-old Joshua Waterman of Kona By: KITV4 Web Staff Apr 21, 2022 Apr 21, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawaii Police Department Kona Patrol Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (KITV4) – Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Joshua Waterman who has been reported missing.Waterman was last seen on Sunday, April, 10 in the Kona area.He is described as 5’10” tall and weighs 180 pounds, with short blonde hair, and hazel eyes, wearing a light-colored shirt and grey shorts.Waterman is known to frequent the area of Alii Drive and the Old Kona Airport.Anyone with information on Waterman’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police department’s non-emergency number 808-935-3311. Local Nine displaced after roof blows off Kihei home By Mika Miyashima Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joshua Waterman Hawaii Island Clothing Police Eye Shorts Kona Airport Assistance More From KITV 4 Island News Local CBP officers discover bat meat in traveler's baggage at Washington Dulles Airport Updated Apr 16, 2022 Local Aloha Friday Weather: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers Updated Mar 25, 2022 Local Environmental activists urge shut down of Red Hill fuel storage facility Updated Dec 6, 2021 Local Pristine ship discovered in Antarctica 107 years after it sank Mar 12, 2022 Local WWII-era ship tilting into Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York, naval park Updated Apr 14, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect arrested in connection with burglary at DLNR Makiki facility Updated Mar 28, 2022 Recommended for you