Big Island police seek missing 23-year-old Joshua Waterman of Kona

Hawaii Police Department Kona Patrol

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (KITV4) – Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Joshua Waterman who has been reported missing.

Waterman was last seen on Sunday, April, 10 in the Kona area.

He is described as 5’10” tall and weighs 180 pounds, with short blonde hair, and hazel eyes, wearing a light-colored shirt and grey shorts.

Waterman is known to frequent the area of Alii Drive and the Old Kona Airport.

Anyone with information on Waterman’s whereabouts is urged to contact the police department’s non-emergency number 808-935-3311.

