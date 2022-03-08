Big Island Police seek missing 22-year-old Francisco Kelly Dakamas Manalo of Ocean View by KITV4 WEB STAFF Mar 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawai’i Police Department Kona Patrol Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 22-year-old Francisco Kelly Dakamas Manalo who has been reported missing by his family. It is reported that Manalo, was last seen on March 8, 2022, around 10:30 AM, wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, and a red bandana in the Kealakekua area.He is being described as 5'0" and weighing approximately 130 pounds with black hair. If you have seen him, you are urged to call the Hawaii Police Department at (808) 935-3311. Local Hilo boy, 10, found safe | UPDATE By Matthew Nuttle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Francisco Kelly Dakamas Manalo Hawaii Island Police Clothing Assistance Hoodie Pants Bandana More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 Complimentary COVID testing now available at HPD Chinatown substation Updated Feb 4, 2022 Local Hawaii delegation calls recurring federal funds to address Red Hill water crisis Updated Dec 16, 2021 Local Road closures in effect for the Honolulu Marathon this Sunday Updated Dec 10, 2021 Local Monday Night Football: Miami Dolphins defeat New Orleans Saints to create a little piece of NFL history Updated Dec 28, 2021 Local USMC to conduct flyover, 15-round salute in honor of Lt. Gen. Henry Stackpole III Updated Jan 28, 2022 Local 13-year-old Big Island girl is dead after motor vehicle crash. Updated Nov 19, 2021 Recommended for you