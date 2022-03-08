 Skip to main content
Big Island Police seek missing 22-year-old Francisco Kelly Dakamas Manalo of Ocean View

Missing: Francisco Kelly Dakamas Manalo
Hawai’i Police Department Kona Patrol

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 22-year-old Francisco Kelly Dakamas Manalo who has been reported missing by his family. 

It is reported that Manalo, was last seen on March 8, 2022, around 10:30 AM, wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, and a red bandana in the Kealakekua area.

He is being described as 5'0" and weighing approximately 130 pounds with black hair. 

If you have seen him, you are urged to call the Hawaii Police Department at (808) 935-3311.

