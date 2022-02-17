Big Island police seek information on missing Ocean View woman By KITV Web Staff Feb 17, 2022 Feb 17, 2022 Updated 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawai‘i Police Department Ka‘ū Patrol Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are asking for the community's help in locating 40-year-old Jennifer Helle reported as missing out of Ocean View. Helle's family said they last heard from her back on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, after being released from the Kona District Court in Kailua-Kona.Officials say police began an investigation for Helle after her family reported her missing on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.Jennifer Helle is described as being 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blond hair.Anyone with information on Helle's whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Local Big Island police seek information on missing Kona man By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jennifer Helle Hawaii Island Police Zoology Police Department Whereabouts Kona District Court Law Enforcement Investigation More From KITV 4 Island News Local Crews working to repair water main break in Liliha Dec 1, 2021 Local 4 new COVID-related deaths, 124 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Dec 4, 2021 Meteorology Weekend forecast: Scattered showers, some heavy, increasing winds Updated Dec 18, 2021 Local Man who was pinned under vehicle in Aiea dies from injuries, police say Updated Nov 21, 2021 Local Power restoration completed on Hawai‘i Island. Dec 11, 2021 Local bell hooks, famed feminist writer, dies at age 69 Dec 15, 2021 Recommended for you