Big Island police seek information on missing Ocean View woman

OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are asking for the community's help in locating 40-year-old Jennifer Helle reported as missing out of Ocean View. Helle's family said they last heard from her back on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, after being released from the Kona District Court in Kailua-Kona.

Officials say police began an investigation for Helle after her family reported her missing on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

Jennifer Helle is described as being 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information on Helle's whereabouts to call the police department's non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.