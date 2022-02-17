 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Island police seek information on missing Ocean View woman

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing: Jennifer Helle
Hawai‘i Police Department Ka‘ū Patrol

OCEAN VIEW, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are asking for the community's help in locating 40-year-old Jennifer Helle reported as missing out of Ocean View. 

Helle's family said they last heard from her back on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, after being released from the Kona District Court in Kailua-Kona.

Officials say police began an investigation for Helle after her family reported her missing on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

Jennifer Helle is described as being 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information on Helle's whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK