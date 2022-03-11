Big Island police seek 13-year-old boy, reported as a runaway, last seen in Hilo By KITV Web Staff Mar 11, 2022 Mar 11, 2022 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hawai‘i Police Department Hilo Patrol Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are asking for the public's help in locating a Puna area teen who was reported to have run away from home on Monday.Police say 13-year-old King Kehoe was last seen on Monday, March 7, at around 2:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Kinoole Street in Hilo. He was wearing a green T-shirt and blue jeans.Kehoe is described as being 5-feet tall with a slim build. He weighs approximately 95 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.Anyone with information on Kehoe's whereabouts is urged to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Crime & Courts Big Island police renewing efforts to solve Puna man's murder from July 2021 By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kehoe Runaway Police Clothing Blue Jeans Hawaii Island Tee Shirt Whereabouts More From KITV 4 Island News Local Blangiardi dedicates February '22 as 'Culture and Arts Month' on Oahu Updated Feb 2, 2022 Local Access to three US-Canada border crossings cut off by trucker protest blockades Feb 10, 2022 Local Saturday forecast: Trade winds are back, high surf advisory posted Updated Jan 29, 2022 Politics White House promises action on situation surrounding Red Hill fuel storage tanks, CNHA says Updated Dec 3, 2021 Sports Sony Open Round One Recap: defending champ Kevin Na leads at -9 Updated Jan 14, 2022 Local Hawaii Congressional representatives react to Biden's State of the Union Address Updated Mar 2, 2022 Recommended for you