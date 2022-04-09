Big Island police searching for missing 11-month-old infant By KITV4 Web Staff Apr 9, 2022 Apr 9, 2022 Updated 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hawaii Police Department HILO (KITV4) – Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 11-month-old Alixea Fernandez- Santos.According to police, her father Randall Santos ll left Wailoa State Park with Alixea on Saturday at around 3:35 p.m. in a silver Nissan Quest van possibly bearing the license plate ZBU564.Santos does not have custody of Alixea due to a valid family court order.Alixea is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink dress with yellow flowers.Anyone with information on Santos or Alixea's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Local Big Island detectives renew efforts to find Puna man missing since 2019 By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Randall Santos Hawaii Island Alixia Motor Vehicle Police Wailoa State Park Van Custody More From KITV 4 Island News Local MC&A Cruise Services celebrates 20th anniversary, anticipates return to business in Hawaii Updated Nov 26, 2021 Local Water for all zones affected by Navy tainted water crisis declared safe to drink, DOH says Updated Mar 21, 2022 Local NPS seeks public comments for the assessment of non-native mosquito populations to protect endangered forest birds on Maui Updated Dec 8, 2021 COVID-19 Some worry UH’s move to end vaccine, testing mandates will stifle vaccination progress Updated Mar 24, 2022 Local Hawaii County hosting virtual meeting, Wednesday night, on Waipio Valley Road closure Updated Mar 9, 2022 Local Cupid Crew hopes to sweeten Valentine's Day for Hawaii's seniors Feb 6, 2022 Recommended for you